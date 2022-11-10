Jalen Hurts Reveals Who He Thought Was Going To Draft Him

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At 8-0 on the season and 17-10 as a starter since 2020, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving all of his doubters wrong. But he can apparently list himself among the doubters because he thought he would be plying his trade for a different team entirely.

Appearing on New Heights with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Hurts revealed that he thought he would be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He said that when he first saw the area code of the team drafting him, he thought it was from Pittsburgh.

Hurts admitted that he didn't get the sense from his pre-draft meetings with the Eagles that they were going to draft him.

"I thought I was going to Pittsburgh..." Hurts said. "From the interview I didn't think I was going to be an Eagle."

The Steelers' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was 49th overall, but they used the selection to take wide receiver Chase Claypool. Four picks later, the Eagles took Hurts in hopes of developing him into a suitable backup for then-starter Carson Wentz.

Instead, Wentz played himself out of a job and out of a roster spot in Philadelphia in 2020, forcing Hurts into the starting role early. The following year, with Nick Sirianni coming in as the head coach, Hurts was named the starter and went 8-7 as a starter en route to making the playoffs.

Now in his third NFL season, Hurts is the quarterback for the only undefeated team in league.

It may not have been the match Hurts was expecting, but it seems like it was a good one.