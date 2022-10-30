Jalen Hurts Reveals Why He's Not A 'Dual-Threat' Quarterback

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts can both run and pass, but don't call the Eagles star a dual-threat QB.

Per The Athletic's Zach Berman, Hurts describes himself as a "triple-threat" when it comes to his skillset as a quarterback.

Saying, "You have to be able to kill them with your legs at times, make the throws when you need to in the passing game, and kill them with your mind and with what you see and how you react."

Hurts did all that and more in Philadelphia's dismantling of the the Steelers on Sunday, although most of his damage came through the air.

The third-year signal-caller completed 19-of-20 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-13 win, hitting A.J. Brown for three first-half TDs.

The Eagles move to 7-0 and remain the league's last undefeated team. With the team's next four games coming against struggling opponents, it's very much on the table that this win streak stretches into late November.