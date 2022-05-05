Jalen Hurts Says It's His Team: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is feeling confident heading into the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Eagles have made a commitment to Hurts this offseason, refusing to trade for some of the veteran quarterbacks that hit the open market. Philadelphia also made a big NFL Draft night trade, acquiring Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Hurts is ready to go in 2022, saying the Eagles are now his team.

“It’s understood. It’s my opportunity. It’s my team. It’s pretty much what it is. My team, so I’m ready to go,” Hurts said.

Eagles fans are excited.

"Lets gooo baby!!!!" one fan tweeted.

"No excuses this season, Jalen! Let’s go!" another fan added on social media.

"Favorite Eagles QB of all time, he’s putting in the work, he’s a leader, now he’s ready to take a massive leap this season," one fan added on Twitter.

The Eagles have taken some big steps forward this offseason, but they'll need to take another legitimate step towards contention when the games begin.

Is Hurts the guy to take the Eagles to that next level?