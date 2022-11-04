Jalen Hurts Sends 5-Word Message After 8-0 Start

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is trying to remain humble despite his team's 8-0 start to the 2022 season.

After last night's win over the Houston Texans, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback shared a five-word message expressing his attitude moving forward.

"We haven't accomplished anything yet," he said.

Through the Eagles' first eight games of the season, Hurts has 2,042 yards, 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also has 326 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Given the Eagles' status as the only unbeaten team in the NFL, Hurts' team has some massive expectations heading into the latter portion of the season. If they continue this hot streak, it should be Super Bowl or bust for the NFC East squad.

The Eagles will look to keep their undefeated season alive in a primetime matchup against the Washington Commanders next Monday.