The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Jalen Hurts’ Senior Bowl Helmet Is Awesome

Jalen Hurts in the College Football Playoff vs. LSU.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts from the sidelines during the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts played for two different blue-blood college football programs over the course of his career. He started out at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide as a freshman and sophomore, before getting replaced by Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his final season.

The dual-threat quarterback will be participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. this week. Hurts will be representing both programs on his helmet.

Hurts is wearing a two-logo helmet, with his Alabama No. 2 logo on one side and his “OU” logo on the other.

It’s pretty special:

Hurts was a big get for the Senior Bowl, which takes place in Alabama. The former Crimson Tide star should have plenty of fans in attendance at the game this weekend.

The Senior Bowl is set to take place on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. E.T.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.