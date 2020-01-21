Jalen Hurts played for two different blue-blood college football programs over the course of his career. He started out at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide as a freshman and sophomore, before getting replaced by Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his final season.

The dual-threat quarterback will be participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. this week. Hurts will be representing both programs on his helmet.

Hurts is wearing a two-logo helmet, with his Alabama No. 2 logo on one side and his “OU” logo on the other.

It’s pretty special:

Aforementioned Hurts helmet … I'm told the crimsons on each half are a shade different — OU's crimson is slightly brighter. pic.twitter.com/0QLYl7TDPa — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 21, 2020

Hurts was a big get for the Senior Bowl, which takes place in Alabama. The former Crimson Tide star should have plenty of fans in attendance at the game this weekend.

The Senior Bowl is set to take place on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. E.T.