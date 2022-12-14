Jalen Hurts Was Asked About What Micah Parsons Said

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons made headlines with a comment about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Despite Hurts being the frontrunner for MVP right now, Parsons openly questioned if Hurts is actually good. During a recent appearance on Von Miller's podcast, Parsons suggested it's the team that has Hurts playing so well.

"Is it Hurts or the team?" Parsons said about the MVP front-runner. The clip immediately went viral on social media - for obvious reasons.

Reporters asked Hurts about Parsons' comments, but the Eagles quarterback is too locked in.

"We're worried about the Bears right now," Hurts said.

The Cowboys and Eagles are arguably the two best teams in the NFC so far this season - with respect to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas and Philadelphia also play each other in just over a week.

A Christmas Eve showdown between the two was already being highlighted as a great game, but now it will be must-see TV.