Jalen Ramsey Has 2-Word Reaction To Rams Struggles After Super Bowl Win

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are experiencing some major struggles fresh off the highest of highs. The reigning Super Bowl champions are 3-5 on the year and have dropped four of their last five games.

The Rams have gone through some struggles since star cornerback Jalen Ramsey joined the team back in 2019 — but it's never been this bad.

Ramsey was asked about these recent struggles during a press conference on Friday. He says this year, "it's different."

“We ain’t had it like this though, you know what I mean?” Ramsey said, per ProFootballTalk. “It’s different.”

Ramsey went on to expand on these comments:

“We got to talk about like this team, like the Rams, you know what I mean?” Ramsey said. “Like this year, not previous years, nothing like that. We got to talk about this specific team and we ain’t been through this before, right? We’re going through it right now. We’re presently going through it so we got to fight our way through it, work harder than we ever have, focus a little bit more than we have, have each other’s backs a little bit more than we we’ve had in the past. But it ain’t like no secret recipe. Ain’t nothing in life and especially in this game, [is] a secret recipe. Like it’s not. Because if it was, I promise you we’ll be doing it like we would already be doing it. So it’s just a journey that we got to go through, you know what I mean? Everybody has their different ways of doing it. Everybody has their different ways of leading, I do it my way and it is what it is.”

The Rams will look to get their season back on track with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.