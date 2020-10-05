Jalen Ramsey Posts Message After Sunday’s Wild Game

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into it with New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate on Sunday, and it appears he’s got a cryptic message for his fans in the aftermath on Monday.

Following LA’s 17-9 victory, Ramsey and Tate got into a fight at midfield that turned into somewhat of a brawl involving the majority of the players on both teams. It’s unclear who started it, but both players appear to have been very involved.

Following their game today, the Rams and Giants had a huge fight at midfield which included Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/nq7A4Qphv1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020

According to ESPN, there was almost a second incident, as Ramsey was reportedly waiting outside New York’s locker room for Tate to emerge. They do not appear to have met, however.

Ramsey took to Twitter and Instagram with a subtle message on Monday morning. He celebrated his life, his team’s win – and added that “everything else too” is a win for him. He seems to be suggesting he won whatever battle they had going on.

VICTORY MONDAY!! Thank you Lord for blessing me! 🙏🏾

I’m winning in life, the team winning, & yeah everything else too is a win — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 5, 2020

Ramsey is one of the league’s biggest trash talkers, so it’s not a surprise to see that he has something to say after the encounter. We’ll see if Tate responds.

As for the two teams – the Rams moved to 3-1 with the win and the Giants dropped to 0-4.