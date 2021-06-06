Look: Jalen Ramsey Is Not Happy With The Rams

Jalen Ramsey is not happy that his team missed out on the chance to add Julio Jones.

The Atlanta Falcons traded the superstar wide receiver to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Atlanta is receiving a second-round 2022 NFL Draft pick for Jones, along with a fourth round pick in 2023. The Falcons are sending Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to Tennessee.

Ramsey feels that is very light.

“Imma have myself a good Sunday but this is all it took for a generational guy & we were “out” of the Julio sweepstakes!? Wow,” Ramsey wrote on Twitter. “we woulda been unstoppable forreal with all them weapons lol! Julio to the 615 fye tho!”

That’s certainly a fair comment from Ramsey. He’s made it clear that he’s happy in Los Angeles, though he’s understandably frustrated that his group couldn’t add a talent like Jones.

The salary cap was probably a factor, though.

The Titans are reportedly paying Jones’ full salary.

“The fact ATL got TN to take on Julio Jones’ full salary is huge and I’m a bit surprised. Good deal for all parties getting what they wanted (well, almost as ATL was swinging away for a first-rounder) but their expectations were always managed on that,” Jay Glazer wrote.

Both the Rams and the Titans will be fun to watch in 2021.