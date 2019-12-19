Jalen Ramsey Has Reacted To Tom Coughlin’s Firing In Jacksonville

Jalen Ramsey hasn’t shied away from his criticism of Tom Coughlin and the star NFL cornerback has reacted to the Jacksonville Jaguars decision to fire the veteran executive.

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday night that Coughlin is out as executive vice president of football operations.

Coughlin has come under fire this week for violating NFL Players’ Association rules. The Jaguars were reportedly hit with 25 percent of the league’s player complaints over the last two years.

Ramsey took to Twitter on Wednesday night following Coughlin’s firing.

👀..🤐 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 19, 2019

Ramsey weighed in on the Coughlin-NFLPA situation earlier in the week, too.

Tried to tell y’all 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 17, 2019

Coughlin had been with the Jaguars since 2017. Ramsey was traded away from Jacksonville to Los Angeles earlier this season.