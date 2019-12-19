The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jalen Ramsey Has Reacted To Tom Coughlin’s Firing In Jacksonville

Jalen Ramsey suited up for the Los Angeles Rams for the first time.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams heads off the field following the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jalen Ramsey hasn’t shied away from his criticism of Tom Coughlin and the star NFL cornerback has reacted to the Jacksonville Jaguars decision to fire the veteran executive.

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday night that Coughlin is out as executive vice president of football operations.

Coughlin has come under fire this week for violating NFL Players’ Association rules. The Jaguars were reportedly hit with 25 percent of the league’s player complaints over the last two years.

Ramsey took to Twitter on Wednesday night following Coughlin’s firing.

Ramsey weighed in on the Coughlin-NFLPA situation earlier in the week, too.

Coughlin had been with the Jaguars since 2017. Ramsey was traded away from Jacksonville to Los Angeles earlier this season.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.