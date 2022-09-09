Jalen Ramsey's Old Josh Allen Comment Going Viral

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - JUNE 8: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with players of the field during mini camp on June 8, 2022 at the team's facility at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Several years ago, star corner Jalen Ramsey made headlines when he trash-talked just about every quarterback in the NFL during an interview.

One of those quarterbacks was Josh Allen. Ramsey suggested the Bills made a bad decision when drafting Allen and made it clear he hoped to play Allen early and often.

"I think Allen is trash," Ramsey said. "I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash... And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback."

That comment started going viral on Thursday night as the Bills torched the Los Angeles Rams - Ramsey in particular.

"Aged like milk," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said.

"WE DID NOT FORGET," said another Bills fan.

Ramsey's comments weren't exactly wrong at the time. Allen struggled during his first two NFL seasons.

However, he's turned himself into an MVP-caliber player who just so happened to torch Ramsey on Thursday night.