Jalen Rose Admits He Made Mistake With His All-NBA Vote

The NBA revealed the voting results for the 2021-22 awards and All-NBA teams. Along with seeing which races were close or runaway victories, the public ballots hold all 100 writers and broadcasters accountable.

When sifting through the results, one of the most head-scratching votes is Jalen Rose putting Kyrie Irving on his All-NBA third team. During Wednesday's pre-game coverage of the Eastern Conference Finals, the ESPN analyst called himself out for the curious choice.

"I need to fall on the sword, because I'm the lone person that voted Kyrie Irving third team All-NBA," Rose said, drawing an emphatic "What?" from Stephen A. Smith.

Rose expressed regret for his decision and now believes Trae Young deserves the honor over Irving.

"I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him on third team," said of the Brooklyn Nets guard. "And I'm glad that didn't cost Trae Young his spot, who deserve it more. So I'm gonna own that."

Rose deserves some credit for admitting his mistake rather than doubling down on a hot take like other pundits often do. However, it's odd he ever considered Irving a justifiable candidate.

Irving played only 29 games this season because of his unwillingness to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As a result, a preseason title favorite made the postseason through the play-in tournament.

Irving's days in Brooklyn could be numbered. According to Kristian Winfield of the Daily News, the Nets are "unwilling to give him a long-term extension."

Atlanta, on the other hand, will want to keep Young around as long as possible after he averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists in 76 games.

While Irving is undoubtedly one of the NBA's most talented players, he certainly doesn't belong in this season's All-NBA conversation.