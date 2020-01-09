Jalen Rose Suggests Blockbuster Sixers-Warriors NBA Trade

The Spun

It’s almost NBA trade season. The league’s trade deadline is less than a month away, set for February 6.

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose believes a blockbuster Philadelphia 76ers-Golden State Warriors trade “makes sense.”

The trade: Warriors All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell for Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons.

Rose isn’t the first person to float a Russell for Simmons trade, but he discussed it at length on his Jalen & Jacoby show.

“It makes a lot of sense,” Rose said. “I love Ben Simmons. I love Joel Embiid. But I don’t think they can maximize their potential together.”

“They’re both so very talented, that you have to build a team around Joel Embiid.”

Rose added that it’s impossible to build around both Simmons and Embiid because they need different things.

The ESPN analyst also said that he wouldn’t do a Russell for Simmons trade straight up, but thinks it could make sense if Golden State tosses something else in, or gets a third team involved.

His full comments on the trade can be seen below:


