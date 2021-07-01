Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations.

Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires later this summer. ESPN had reportedly offered her $5 million.

But, in Taylor, ESPN sees someone it wants to keep. The near $5 million offer was made when ESPN was beginning its reduction of salaries across the board. Today, ESPN wants to keep Taylor, but the initial offer is not on the table, according to sources. What she is being offered right now is not known, but it is believed to be in the $2 million-$3 million range.

Rose appears to be aware of the situation.

“If you’re great at what you do, you deserve the bag,” Jay Williams said before the Suns vs. Clippers game.

“If that’s the case, Maria needs a raise,” Rose responded.

Taylor is one of ESPN’s biggest rising stars, though it remains to be seen if she will get the kind of raise she wants.

According to the New York Post, her contract expires later this summer.