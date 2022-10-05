Jalen Rose Predicting Significant Lakers Trade This Season

MIAMI, FL - MAY 19: ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose looks on and smiles before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

NBA analyst Jalen Rose is predicting a blockbuster trade for the Los Angeles Lakers before the end of the 2022-23 season.

The former NBA star believes the Lakers will get rid of Russell Westbrook before the year end.

"I don't think Russell Westbrook plays for the Lakers the entire season," Rose said. "... Him being so ball-dominant — which has made him a Hall of Famer — is just not gonna be a good fit with the Lakers."

After a disastrous Year 1 in LA this past season, many fans and analysts believed Westbrook was on the way out earlier this offseason. But the Lakers — under new head coach Darvin Ham — elected to hold on to the 33-year-old point guard.

That being said, the franchise made some offseason moves that indicate it could be preparing to part ways with Westbrook. The team signed veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns for a preseason matchup later this evening.