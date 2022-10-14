Jalen Rose Reveals Backstory Behind Legendary Kobe Bryant Commercial

MIAMI, FL - MAY 19: ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose looks on and smiles before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Former NBA star Jalen Rose recently revealed the backstory behind the iconic ESPN commercial featuring himself and Kobe Bryant.

The ad starts with Rose walking into a restaurant with Kobe already sitting down inside. After calling him over, Kobe orders a martini with 81 olives — paying homage to his 81-point game against Rose and the Toronto Raptors.

Rose recently revealed that the commercial was actually inspired by somewhat of a true story.

"I think it was date night for him and the wife... I looked down at the table and they had a few martinis. That image always stuck with me.," he said. "I wanted to do something about 81 martinis. Because to me... they probably had like 4 or 5 glasses... but to me it looked like 10 or 11."

"The BACKSTORY of the 81 Olives commercial with Kobe..." Rose wrote on Twitter.

It's always fun to get an inside look at how some iconic moments like this are made.