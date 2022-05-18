Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Heat Game 1

Tuesday night marks the start of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat, and ESPN's Jalen Rose is giving out his Game 1 prediction.

Celtics at Heat. No Al Horford, no Marcus Smart, for Game 1. I predict the Miami Heat will get it done on their home floor. But, this'll be a long series, a great series, a physical series, a fun series. Don't miss a minute.

Horford is currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols and Smart will be held out due to a midfoot sprain, the Celtics announced just two-and-a-half hours before tip-off.

Smart was already listed as questionable coming into the first game, as he's still battling through the injury he suffered in the team's Game 7 win over the Bucks.

When asked about whether Al Horford tested positive for COVID-19, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka wouldn't say:

As always, we don't comment on the status of our guys. He's feeling fine. We'll go from there. Wait to see results and tests and future tests.

Udoka went on to say he's "unsure" if the veteran forward will miss Game 2.