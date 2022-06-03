Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Rose attends The Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Reveal Event at Optimist Studios on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Jeep)

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night.

On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.

"I'll say the Golden State Warriors in seven," Rose said. "I think this is gonna be a long series. This is gonna be a competitive series... And there's gonna be a point in this series where we say (about one team) 'They're done.'"

That prediction was made before the Celtics upset the Warriors in a 120-108 win. We'll see if Rose holds to this prediction before Game 2 on Sunday.

Three different Celtics players had at least 21 points in the win over the Warriors. Al Horford led the team with 26 points, followed by Jalen Brown with 24. Derrick White played 32 minutes off the bench and rewarded the team with 21 points.

Jayson Tatum was another star of the show, recording the game's only double-double with 12 points and 13 assists.

For Boston to do all of that at the Chase Center is no easy feat. And if they can win Game 2, this series might very well end at TD Bank Garden.

Do you still agree with Jalen Rose's prediction after watching Game 1?