Jalen Rose Updates His Relationship With Chris Webber

The sports world has been without live events for a couple of weeks now. We’ve since had to turn to replays of old games and documentaries.

ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary on Michigan’s “Fab Five” team is one of the most-watched sports documentaries in recent memory. It of course covers the standout freshmen who dominated college basketball at Michigan in the early 1990s.

The Boston Globe recently caught up with one of those players, Jalen Rose, to get his thoughts on the documentary and what he would change about it – if anything.

“The only change would be to get a 2011 interview from C-Webb,” Rose told Gary Washburn. “Other than that, it was the bible. I wanted to have a mob-style ending with lobster and champagne and wine and us having on zoot suits. We didn’t win the championship, but we won the game of life.”

Webber, the best player on those Michigan teams, refused to be interviewed for the documentary. He had been banned from affiliating with the program until 2013 for allegedly taking money from a booster. Webber also called the infamous “timeout” in the 1993 national title game.

Rose and Webber have had some very public differences over the years, but the two have reportedly been in contact.

“We’re in contact currently and we’re brothers,” Rose said of Webber. “So I always feel like anything that we need to say needs to be face to face, eyeball to eyeball, without any distractions, without any hype, without any camera. That’s the big-boy way to do that. That’s my brother.”

That is definitely good to hear.

You can read Rose’s full interview with the Boston Globe here.