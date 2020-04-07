The Spun

A closeup of a basketball from a game between Princeton of the Ivy League and Maryland.BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 19: A detailed view of an Under Armour basketball as the Princeton Tigers play the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Royal Farms Arena on December 19, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Maryland Terrapins won, 82-61.(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Two of the best big men in the Big Ten conference have officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft this afternoon.

Maryland All-American sophomore Jalen Smith officially announced his decision on Twitter. The Terrapins’ star is expected to stay in the NBA Draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility.

This is an expected decision from Smith, a former 5-star recruit, but it’s still a major loss for Mark Turgeon’s team. The Terps are also losing senior point guard Anthony Cowan.

Smith wasn’t the only underclassman to declare out of the Big Ten today.

Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, also declared. His decision is more surprising.

Unlike Smith, though, Cockburn is reportedly considering returning to Illinois for his sophomore season.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place in late June, but it’ll likely be pushed back.

