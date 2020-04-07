Two of the best big men in the Big Ten conference have officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft this afternoon.

Maryland All-American sophomore Jalen Smith officially announced his decision on Twitter. The Terrapins’ star is expected to stay in the NBA Draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility.

This is an expected decision from Smith, a former 5-star recruit, but it’s still a major loss for Mark Turgeon’s team. The Terps are also losing senior point guard Anthony Cowan.

Smith wasn’t the only underclassman to declare out of the Big Ten today.

Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, also declared. His decision is more surprising.

7’ Kofi Cockburn @kxng_alpha of Illinois, who won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, is declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. #Illini

Unlike Smith, though, Cockburn is reportedly considering returning to Illinois for his sophomore season.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place in late June, but it’ll likely be pushed back.