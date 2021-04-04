If Jalen Suggs Would’ve Played Football, There Were 2 Favorite Schools

Jalen Suggs was a two-sport star in high school, dominating in both basketball and football. Clearly, the Gonzaga Bulldogs star freshman made the right decision, going with basketball.

Gonzaga is off to the NCAA Tournament national title game thanks to Suggs, who drilled a game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired against UCLA on Saturday night.

“We made a lucky one at the end, but I’m just telling you, he makes those ones all the time in practice… I knew when he shot it, it was going in,” head coach Mark Few said.

Suggs could have been a high-major football player, too. The star guard was a dual-threat quarterback in high school in Minnesota. The recruiting services were high on him and probably would have been higher if he was fully committed to football.

The two-sport athlete received scholarship offers from a number of big-time schools, including Ohio State.

Blessed beyond measures to receive a scholarship from THE Ohio State University🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SQvQCvvDV9 — Jalen Suggs (@JalenSuggs2020) May 18, 2018

If Suggs had chosen to play football, there were two schools seen as the favorites to land him:

“College coaches seemed to agree. Suggs had dual-sport offers from programs like Georgia and Iowa. (Minnesota Academy head football coach Chris) Goodwin thinks Suggs would’ve chosen Ohio State or Notre Dame had he decided to play football,” 247Sports wrote.

The right choice was made with basketball, though it’s fun to imagine what Suggs would’ve been like as a college football quarterback. Perhaps he would be getting ready to replace Justin Fields under center in Columbus this spring…