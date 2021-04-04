Jalen Suggs’ Old Tweet About Ohio State Football Is Going Viral

Jalen Suggs, Ohio State football quarterback? It was a real possibility before the two-sport athlete chose basketball.

The choice was a good one, obviously, as Suggs proved once again on Saturday night.

Gonzaga’s superstar freshman led the Bulldogs into the national title game with an epic buzzer-beating shot against UCLA in the Final Four. Suggs sank a game-winning 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt to give his team the win.

It’s all about basketball for Suggs now, but that wasn’t always the case. In high school in Minnesota, Suggs was a two-sport star. He was a superstar dual-threat quarterback on the gridiron and a standout point guard on the hardwood.

If Suggs would have chosen football, one school might have stood out.

Blessed beyond measures to receive a scholarship from THE Ohio State University🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SQvQCvvDV9 — Jalen Suggs (@JalenSuggs2020) May 18, 2018

Suggs had scholarship offers from several major schools, but according to his high school coach, Ohio State and Notre Dame were the favorites.

“College coaches seemed to agree. Suggs had dual-sport offers from programs like Georgia and Iowa. (Minnesota Academy head football coach Chris) Goodwin thinks Suggs would’ve chosen Ohio State or Notre Dame had he decided to play football,” 247Sports wrote.

What could have been…

Alas, Suggs and Gonzaga will play for a college basketball national championship on Monday night. Tipoff against Baylor is set for 9 p.m. E.T. on CBS.