Jamaal Williams Speech Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Running back Jamaal Williams is heading into his second year with the Detroit Lions and is quickly emerging as a leader on the team. So when he gave a speech recently, everyone listened.

Williams' speech was shared with the wider sports world in a recent clip on HBO's Hard Knocks. In the 40-second pep talk to his teammates, Williams declared that while last year was a disappointment, they can put everything together in 2022.

"Do not give up. Do not feel like you're tired. When you're tired, think of last year and think of that f-g record. Every time I get tired or think I can't go no more, I think of that f-g record!" Williams said. "Last year wasn't it! That ain't us! We can make it - have some heart!"

The clip is quickly going viral and the wider NFL world was floored by how passionate Williams was. Many are saying that Williams is giving them a reason to watch the entire show:

Jamaal Williams was one of the lone bright spots for the Lions during last year's 3-13-1 campaign. In his first year with the team he started 11 games at running back, finishing the season with 601 rushing yards and 157 receiving yards.

The 2021 Detroit Lions showed a lot of heart throughout the season even if it didn't manifest into wins. Six of their losses were decided by just one score.

The Lions could surprise people in 2022 if they show as much fight this year as last year.