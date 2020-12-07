Jamal Adams Issues A Guarantee Following Sunday’s Loss

After winning their first five games of the season, the Seattle Seahawks have started to unravel a bit in recent weeks. With a shocking 17-12 upset loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, the Seahawks have now lost four of their last five games.

All indicators pointed towards Seattle being heavy favorites against New York. With Daniel Jones out, the Giants were forced to start 34-year-old backup quarterback Colt McCoy. Even with a whole week to prepare for a run-heavy offensive attack, the Seahawks were unable to stop the Giants on the ground — allowing a 14-point onslaught in the third quarter that ultimately decided the game.

Seattle star safety Jamal Adams vowed his team would correct their mistakes in the future.

“I’m pissed off,” the former Jets safety said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT. “You know, coming from where I came from, New York team, it just hits a little bit different for me, you know what I mean. . . . We’re gonna figure it out, we’re gonna we’re gonna you know correct your mistakes, but it definitely stings. . . . This is a tough loss, obviously it’s not where we want it. But we’ll figure it out. Guaranteed. Guaranteed, we’ll figure it out.”

While Adams took accountability, tonight’s loss certainly doesn’t fall entirely on the defensive unit. Many of the team’s issues in recent weeks have revolved around the offense — particularly Russell Wilson and his inability to hold on to the ball.

Since his incredible, MVP-caliber run through the first five games, Wilson has thrown eight interceptions and lost four fumbles.

The star quarterback has made similar guarantees about his team pulling it together.

Best days ahead. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 8, 2020

With Sunday’s loss, the Seahawks relinquish their lead in the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams take over the No. 1 spot after beating Seattle head to head earlier in the season.

Jamal Adams and his squad should be able to get back on track against his former team next week. The Seahawks take on the winless Jets on Sunday afternoon.