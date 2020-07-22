Jamal Adams Reacts To Woody Johnson Racism Allegations

Jamal Adams, the New York Jets’ most talented and outspoken player, is not amused by the allegations of racism being laid at the feet of team owner Woody Johnson.

Taking to Twitter, Adams retweeted the report of the allegations of racist and sexist comments being made by his current team’s owner. He declared that the NFL needs “the RIGHT people at the top.”

“We need the RIGHT people at the top,” Adams wrote. “Wrong is wrong!” He followed that up by stating, “Right is right. Wrong is wrong! If u don’t think this is wrong you’re part of the problem not the solution.”

While Jamal Adams certainly has the right viewpoint, his comments may be just a little self-serving. He has been doing everything in his power these past few months to force the team to trade him.

Taking shots at the team’s embattled owner is certainly one way to try and speed that process along.

We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong! https://t.co/iMpPfHzRV9 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 22, 2020

Right is right. Wrong is wrong!

If u don't think this is wrong you're part of the problem not the solution. — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 22, 2020

In addition to the allegations of racist and sexist comments, Woody Johnson is also being investigated for allegedly using his position as UK ambassador to serve President Donald Trump’s business interests.

Since being appointed ambassador, Johnson has ceded most of the decision-making within the Jets to his brother Christopher. So any decisions about Adams’ future will probably be made by the younger Johnson brother.

Nevertheless, it’s an incredibly bad look for the team’s star player to already be taking shots at the owner.

Will this be the move that forces the Jets to deal Jamal Adams?