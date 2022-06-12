Jamal Adams Reveals Where He's At Following Surgery

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a sack against Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

For the first time in a long time, three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams will feel like he's playing with two arms.

It's been an offseason on the operating table for the Seahawks safety: shoulders repair and finger fusions. But Adams says he's feeling good after his surgeries.

Telling Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times:

Been going through that for two years now. I mean, my first year when I got here, dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one, probably about 12. So I’ve been dealing with that. I didn’t really say much. Let everybody talk about it, whatever. But you know, it’s good now and they’re in trouble. . . . I played with one arm damn near for two years. But that’s no excuse. At the end of the day it was tape it up. Let’s go.

Adams has only played in 12 regular season games each of the past two seasons due to injuries.

When his body is right, Jamal Adams is a difference maker on the defensive side. Hopefully, these surgeries can help return the President to his Pro Bowl form.