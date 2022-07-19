Jamal Crawford Video Is Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Jamal Crawford #11 of the Phoenix Suns in action against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 25, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jamal Crawford can still play the game of basketball pretty well, despite being over 40.

A video of Crawford playing in an adult league surfaced on social media on Monday night and it showed him still crossing other players up.

He was also knocking down jumpers left and right throughout the game.

NBA fans are flabbergasted that Crawford can still play like this at his age.

Crawford played in the NBA for 21 seasons before retiring at the end of the 2019-20 season. He's also widely regarded as one of the best ball handlers in NBA history.

For his career, he averaged 14 points, two rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 41% from the floor.

Crawford played for nine different teams during his time in the league but spent the most amount of time with the Knicks and Clippers (five seasons each).

Who knows, maybe a team will see that video and try to sign him to a contract for this upcoming season.