JaMarcus Russell Has Blunt Message: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: JaMarcus Russell poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen first overall by the Oakland Raiders at the 2007 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall April 28, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Former No. 1 overall pick JaMarcus Russell is widely considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, he admitted that his professional career didn't pan out as expected.

"I'll say my sh-t didn't turn out how I wanted to — or not how they expected it to," Russell said. "But if you're going to call me a ‘bust’, put ‘the biggest’ on that motherf--ker then."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Russell.

"Man this dude is right on, I had always wanted him to succeed, such a sad turn out but at least he’s looking healthy both physically and mentally now, he looks good," one fan wrote.

"I actually advise y’all to read Jamarcus’ story on the players tribune. Really heartfelt and shows how we can lack perspective a lot of the time," another said.

"Lmaooooooo this dude didnt want to put in the work. No need to talk to him," another added.

After a First-Team All-SEC season for the LSU Tigers, Russell was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He appeared in 31 games (25 starts) over his three-year NFL career — going 7-18 behind 4,083 yards, 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Russell was called many things during his young NFL career: overweight, lazy, immature. For years he remained quiet on the issue, until he released a story on The Players' Tribune earlier this month: