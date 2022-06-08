Jamarcus Russell Speaks Out: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 11: JaMarcus Russell #2 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before playing the New York Giants on October 11, 2009 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, former No. 1 overall pick Jamarcus Russell penned a column in the Players' Tribune.

In "Y'all Don't Know A Damn Thing About Jamarcus Russell," the former Raiders quarterback opened up on his up-bringing. He also expounded on his battles with being exposed to codeine in his youth and how that impacted his future.

While taking ownership of his actions, Russell suggested that outside influences hindered his ability to live up to his potential. Amidst the loss of several family members, Russell felt like the Raiders organization gave up on him.

The incredibly honest column from Russell sparked a larger conversation on social media. Fans from all over reacted to his admissions.

"Incredible read. Before you comment something hateful, please take some time to read this. 2 things can be true here: 1. Jamarcus made mistakes, yes. 2. The NFL as a whole AND the Raiders staff could have both done better in terms of mental health and support - IMO," Emmy-winner Brittany Valenzuela said.

"Man, imagine how different his career would have been today with all the mental health resources around. Jamarcus could have been great with the tools he had if someone had just said to him, 'you doing ok?'" another fan said.

"I commend Russell for sharing his truth. Poignant stuff," another fan said.

Russell's column in the Player's Tribune can be found here.