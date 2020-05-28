College Football Signee Dies In Drowning Accident

Tragedy has struck the UAB football program.

Jamari Smith, a former Alabama high school basketball star and rising freshman at UAB, has been identified as the victim in a drowning accident on Wednesday.

The rising UAB freshman died in an accident at Lee County lake on Wednesday. Coroner Bill Harris identified the victim as 18-year-old Smith.

Alabama high school basketball star, UAB freshman Jamari Smith drowns https://t.co/FNz58OsBwT — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) May 28, 2020

AL.com had details on the tragic accident:

Harris said Smith was with friends swimming at the lake when he apparently became tired and went under. 911 was called as the friends attempted to locate Smith. Auburn firefighters located Smith shortly after their arrival. Harris said no foul play is suspected and the case is being treated as an accidental drowning. The case is being investigated by the Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner.

Smith was a standout player at Lee High School in Alabama. He was a member of the school’s 2020 state championship team.

Jamari and his team accepting the state championship trophy in February. #ripChop https://t.co/u8Mug8C8g5 pic.twitter.com/qrZeuNOSaD — Jake Crandall (@jakevcrandall) May 28, 2020

This is unfortunately the third heartbreaking tragedy to strike the Lee High School men’s basketball team in recent years. Former player Rod Scott died in a car accident in 2016, while former player Shaquille Johnson was shot and killed in 2018.

Our thoughts are with Smith’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

Correction: An earlier version of this post indicated Smith was a signee for the UAB men’s basketball team. While he was a high school basketball star, he was signed to play defensive back at UAB.