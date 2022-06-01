Ja'Marr Chase Has Bold Goal For 2022 Season

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

After a historic rookie season for the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to be one of the top receivers in the NFL this season. To that end, he has a bold goal for 2022.

Speaking to the media this week, Chase declared that his goal for 2022 is to top his receptions, yards and touchdowns from last season. He said he'd come up with a precise number in all categories before training camp.

“I’m not going to say what they are, but I don’t think they’re hard,” Chase said. “They’re a little more than last year, like catches and yards. I’ve still got to find my touchdown minimum. I’ll give y’all the list maybe before training camp.”

It's a bold goal to be sure given what he did as a rookie. Last season Chase had 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chase was fourth in the NFL in receiving yards and third in touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl, All-Pro and Rookie of the Year honors for his season.

Ja'Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow formed one of the greatest passing combinations in college football history at LSU in 2019.

When the two were reunited in 2021, they promptly led the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.

Chase will be one of the favorites to lead the NFL in every major receiving category again. Whether he reaches his milestones or not, it's clear that he's one of the fastest rising stars at his position in years.

Will Ja'Marr Chase reach his goals in 2022?