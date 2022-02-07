Ja’Marr Chase Has Brutally Honest Admission On Preseason Drops

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is already a superstar, but the start of his NFL career wasn’t all sunshine and roses.

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, experienced a major case of the drops during the NFL’s preseason. It was so bad, the ‘bust’ label immediately made its way into the conversation.

Months later, Chase has become a well-known star. And now the Bengals have a chance to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chase spoke about his progress from the NFL’s preseason to now on Monday afternoon.

“I knew what I could do already,” Chase said, via Pro Football Talk. “Not much proving that I needed to do. I’m not really worried about too much. As long as I play my game, make sure no one is trying to take me out and distract me. That’s my main focus, make sure I’m doing my job.”

Preseason didn’t mean much to what Ja’Marr Chase would go on to do this season.

The former LSU star caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns during the season. He was Joe Burrow’s No. 1 target and one of the best wideouts in the NFL this past year.

Chase and the Bengals will try and win the Super Bowl on Sunday.