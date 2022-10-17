Ja'Marr Chase Has Hilarious Reaction To Dolphins Star's 'Griddy' Dance

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson brought the Griddy to the NFL all the way from Baton Rouge, it's taken over the league.

Especially when it comes to opponents mocking the Bengals/Vikings stars. After the Dolphins pulled within six on Sunday, Miami tight end Mike Gesicki hit a Griddy from the endzone all the way down the sideline to the bench.

Chase wasn't feeling it. Tweeting, "I ain’t going lie. this ain’t it!"

Chase's former teammate ended up getting the last laugh though, as Minnesota left Hard Rock Stadium with a 24-16 win.

Justin Jefferson finished as the Vikings leading receiver with six catches for 107 yards. Only to be outdone by Chase's seven receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers old stomping grounds.

What are you rating Gesicki's Griddy?