Ja'Marr Chase Was Asked If He's Better Than Justin Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) after a touchdown during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Three years ago, star wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase were busy leading LSU to a national title.

Two years ago, Jefferson was setting records as a rookie wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Chase was opting out of his final collegiate season and waiting for his turn in the league.

Now that both wide receivers are in the NFL, one reporter wants to know which one is better. CBS Sports went right to the source for the answer.

Pete Prisco asked Chase whether he or Jefferson is the better wide receiver. Chase obviously chose himself, saying Jefferson stole all of his moves and then went off to the NFL.

Check it out.

Jefferson one-upped Chase during the 2021 season by racking up 108 receptions for 1,616 yards - both of which were more than Chase's 81 reception for 1,455 yards.

It was the latter, though, who won the touchdown category. Chase finished his rookie season third in the NFL in touchdown receptions with 13, while Jefferson brought in 10.

Which wide receiver is better?