Ja’Marr Chase’s Reaction To AFC Title Game Win Is Going Viral

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore RavensBALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown with Joe Burrow #9 and Joe Mixon #28 during the second half in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Just two years into the Joe Burrow era, the Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl. A big reason why is his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who brought an explosive component to Cincy’s offense.

After their AFC Championship win over the Chiefs, Ja’Marr just couldn’t hold it in. Letting out some yelps that would make Ric Flair proud.

Chase’s clip quickly spread across NFL Twitter.

“Say woo if you’re gonna win the Super Bowl,” replied one fan.

“MOOD,” commented another fan in all-caps.

“Me every time I watch LSU North,” said another.

What a magical year its been for Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming into the year, no one would’ve thought Cincy would be in play to get a wild card spot, let alone a Super Bowl berth.

Imagine the sounds out of Cincinnati should the Bengals finally break through for their first ever Super Bowl title.

Safe to say they’ll be saying a hell of a lot more than “Woo.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.