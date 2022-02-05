Ja’Marr Chase’s Reaction To AFC Title Game Win Is Going Viral

Just two years into the Joe Burrow era, the Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl. A big reason why is his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who brought an explosive component to Cincy’s offense.

After their AFC Championship win over the Chiefs, Ja’Marr just couldn’t hold it in. Letting out some yelps that would make Ric Flair proud.

Chase’s clip quickly spread across NFL Twitter.

“Say woo if you’re gonna win the Super Bowl,” replied one fan.

Say wooo if you’re gonna win the Super Bowl — AFC Champions- Im bringing chili and 392 others (@im_chili) February 5, 2022

“MOOD,” commented another fan in all-caps.

“Me every time I watch LSU North,” said another.

*Me every time I watch LSU North* https://t.co/GUzV6C9xF7 — Malory Archer’s whiskey glass (@charmdiddy) February 5, 2022

What a magical year its been for Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming into the year, no one would’ve thought Cincy would be in play to get a wild card spot, let alone a Super Bowl berth.

Imagine the sounds out of Cincinnati should the Bengals finally break through for their first ever Super Bowl title.

Safe to say they’ll be saying a hell of a lot more than “Woo.”