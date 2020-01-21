Jameer Nelson Responds To Troubling Viral Video Of Delonte West

A troubling video of former NBA guard Delonte West surfaced on Monday evening. West, 36, was seen in handcuffs looking less than OK.

West, who played in the NBA from 2004-12, appeared shirtless on the sidewalk. He was getting questioned about an altercation, saying he was approached by someone with a gun.

Former teammate Jameer Nelson has responded to the video online. The two played together at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, going undefeated in the regular season in 2003-04.

Their college coach, Phil Martelli, also responded.

“Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful,” he wrote.

This was not the first time a troubling video of West surfaced on social media, but it’s the most dire-looking one.

West was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played for four different teams, most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James.

Our thoughts are with West. Hopefully he can get the help he needs.