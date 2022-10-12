Jameis Winston Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints welcome a familiar face back to practice.

Jameis Winston, who started the 2022 season as the team's starting quarterback missed the past two games. Winston was reportedly dealing with a significant back injury, but could be back on the field for this weekend's contest.

Reporters and fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"This is a positive sign, as Jameis Winston could be back. However, no Michael Thomas or Marshon Lattimore at practice -- which doesn't bode well for either this week," Rapoport said, pouring some cold water on Saints fans hopes for the team getting healthy.

"Andy Dalton revenge game might be not happening," joked one fan, noting the Saints' matchup against the Bengals - where Dalton played most of his career.

"My prayers have been answered. He doesn’t even need to play this week but I’m glad he’s coming back in to the swing of things," said another fan.

Should the Saints star Winston this weekend?