Jameis Winston Doing More Today: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first half of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Over the weekend, New Orleans Saints fans got a scare when it was revealed that quarterback Jameis Winston was dealing with a significant injury.

According to multiple reports, Winston is dealing with four fractures in his back. As such, he's been limited in practice this week, but took a significant step forward today.

"Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo and everyone else in attendance at practice. Looked like Jameis Winston was doing more than yesterday," Saints reporter Nick Underhill said.

Fans are glad to see Winston is improving.

"good to see improvement for JW," one fan said.

"Jameis doing more than yesterday? Well would you look at that. Seems like the Saints have a plan after all lol," one fan joked.

"If Jameis actually heals his ankle and feels better by sunday im willing to root for him to play but thats a big IF i rather have him at 100% than 70%," another fan said.

New Orleans faces off against a desperate Carolina Panthers team this weekend.