NFL Analyst Predicts Who Will Sign QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston remains without an NFL team several weeks into the 2020 free agency period. That might be the case for a while, too.

Tampa Bay has moved on from the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Bucs signed six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady last month.

Where will Winston end up? That remains to be seen. A couple of different teams have been linked to the former Florida State star, but nothing legitimate has been reported on that front.

Winston might have to wait until after the NFL Draft to sign. The 2020 quarterbacks picture will be much clearer following the draft.

One NFL analyst has made his prediction for Winston’s 2020 team. Bleacher Report has Winston signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“With Foles gone, the Jacksonville Jaguars only have Joshua Dobbs behind presumed starter Gardner Minshew II. Should Minshew falter—or perhaps outright show that his promising rookie season was a fluke—Winston could seize a starting opportunity,” Bleacher Report writes.

Winston to Jacksonville does make a lot of sense. The quarterback played collegiately in the state and Gardner Minshew is far from a sure thing.

Where do you see Winston signing?

