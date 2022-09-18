Jameis Winston Has 4 Broken Vertebrae: Fans React

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be gutting it out through some serious pain on Sunday.

Per FOX's Jay Glazer: "Jameis Winston playing with 4 fractures in his back today from L1 down to L4. Playing in a lot of pain with extra padding to protect the area but still playing."

Fans reacted to Jameis' injury on social media.

"Why are they letting him play," one user asked.

"Your basic L1 to L4 back fractures. Throw some Bengay on it and give it a whirl," replied Tyler Dunne.

"The world better react the same way to Jameis making a good throw that they did Thursday night," another tweeted.

"Someone sit that man down."

As tough as it gets.

The Saints and Falcons will kick off shortly at 1 p.m. ET.