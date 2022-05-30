Jameis Winston Has 'Visible' Limp: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks to be a bit banged up at OTAs.

Winston reportedly has a "visible limp" during these sessions as he's working his way back from ACL surgery. He suffered a torn ACL during week eight of the 2021 season and didn't play again for the rest of the year.

Going into this offseason, he was cleared to participate in all offseason activities, but that doesn't mean he's 100% yet.

It's still going to take a little more time before he's running full speed without a limp.

Some NFL fans think this could mean the Saints make a play for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Others aren't surprised by the news since it's only been seven months since the surgery.

Before Winston got hurt, he was on absolute fire. He had 1,170 yards through the air, 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions as the Saints were in a great position to make the playoffs.