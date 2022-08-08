Jameis Winston Injured On Monday: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 31: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints is taken off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

After the disastrous end to their 2021 season, after Jameis Winston suffered his season-ending injury, the last thing New Orleans Saints fans want is a new injury to their starting quarterback.

Unfortunately, they might have to come to terms with it following the latest news. Winston appeared to tweak his foot during 7-on-7 drills today.

The Saints quarterback wound up leaving today's practice session early. Thankfully, he did not have to leave on the cart. Head coach Dennis Allen later announced that Winston rolled his ankle, but didn't suffer serious injury.

Nevertheless, Saints fans are concerned - understandably so. Fans on Twitter are already sending Winston words of encouragement in hopes that his injury isn't serious:

After serving as the Saints backup quarterback in 2020, Jameis Winston was named the full starter in 2021. He looked great in his first action since 2019, completing 59-percent of his passes for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first seven starts.

Sadly, disaster struck in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He suffered a torn ACL and a damaged MCL, ending his season immediately. The Saints went on to finish 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs, and head coach Sean Payton resigned after the season.

But Winston was given the starting job back ahead of the 2022 season by new head coach Dennis Allen. If he can just stay healthy, he might be able to lead the Saints back to the playoffs.

Will Jameis Winston start the season?