Jameis Winston Is Trending Amid Andy Dalton's Struggles

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It hasn't been a banner night for Andy Dalton against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dalton is starting his second straight game for the Saints since Jameis Winston is still injured. Right now, the Saints are down by 11 as Dalton has only thrown for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Two of those interceptions were returned to the house, so it's definitely made the Cardinals' job a lot easier tonight..

These turnovers have led to Winston trending on social media since he's also had a history of brutal pick-sixes.

The Saints still have a little over a full quarter to try and come back in this contest, but they'll need to play a lot better on offense to make that happen.

You can catch the rest of this game on Amazon Prime Video.