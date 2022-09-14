Jameis Winston Limited On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the field during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints were able to get out of Week 1 with a win but it might've come at a cost.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team says "Jameis Winston was limited today with a back injury, which is why he went into the injury tent on Sunday."

The NFL world reacted to the Jameis update on social media,

"Being out at practice despite the limited tag still makes this low concern. He should be out there slinging this weekend as a low end QB1," one physician replied.

"You could tell he wasn’t feeling great in his media availability," a fan pointed out.

"IT WAS PAIN EVERYWHERE," another tweeted in all-caps.

"Rip," commented Fat Kid Deals.

The Saints host Tom Brady and the Bucs this weekend.