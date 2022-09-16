Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts On Buccaneers Very Clear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is set to face off against his former team this weekend.

The now-Saints quarterback was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. After failing to bring his team to the postseason in his first five NFL seasons, he was replaced by Tom Brady in 2020.

Winston also suffered a season-ending torn ACL during his last matchup against the Bucs in 2021.

Despite all of these factors, Winston says he's treating this matchup like any other.

“They’re just another team,” Winston said, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I’ve got a lot of respect for a lot of those players, some of my old teammates, but at the end of the day, it’s a division game going against the best in Tom Brady.”

No one really believes Winston when he says this. Even his own head coach knows this game means more to the former Buc.

“I don’t want to speak for him, that would be unfair of me,” Dennis Allen said. “But I know if that was me, yeah, it probably would mean a little something extra.”

Winston led the Saints on an incredible late-game comeback during a win over the Falcons in Week 1, throwing 23/34 for 269 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“This week is about us competing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Winston said. “I’m here now, healthy and I’m ready to rock. That’s it.”