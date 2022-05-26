Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts On Chris Olave Very Clear

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints made a big splash in the NFL Draft when they drafted Chris Olave in the first round.

Olave was one of the premier receivers coming into the draft after how great he was at Ohio State for four years.

His new quarterback Jameis Winston has already loved working with him throughout the week at OTAs and said as much to the media.

"(He's) smooth as the other side of the pillow," Winston said. "Just real smooth. He can get in and out of breaks very well. Electric, and smart, man. He's a guy that's always asking questions. He's a guy that wants to know how you want it, and I really respect that."

Olave is fresh off the best statistical season of his career. He finished 2021 with 936 yards and 13 touchdowns off 65 receptions.

Before that, his career-high in yards and touchdowns was 849 and 12 respectively.

He joins a receiving core that also includes Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, so there will be no shortage of options for Winston in the passing game this upcoming season.