Jameis Winston Making Injury Progress: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Prior to going down with a season-ending ACL tear, Jameis Winston looked like he turned the corner for the Saints.

Now, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the former No. 1 overall pick is progressing well as he works his way back onto the Caesars Superdome turf.

Per Fowler, "Saints QB Jameis Winston is progressing on his ACL rehab, and he recently began planting and throwing off playaction. Saints will likely take it easy with him this offseason but he's working as if he'll be a full go for training camp."

The NFL world reacted to the positive Jameis update, Wednesday.

"Good news," commented a Saints podcaster.

"My heart sank when I read Jameis ACL," a relieved fan tweeted.

"Blessings!" said another NOLA fan.

Good news!!

"RIP Red Rifle SZN March 2022 - May 2022."

Before the injury, Jameis Winston led the Saints to a 5-2 record throwing for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions.