Jameis Winston Names 1 Thing He Needs To Improve On

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had a tough time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday, but he has some ideas on how he can move forward.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Winston said that he needs to do a better job of staying focused when things start getting out of control. Committing fewer turnovers is one of the major goals he has.

“I will do a better job of staying mellow in the madness,” Winston said, via ProFootballTalk. "I just feel like a lot of guys are playing with something, but my focus is on making great decisions, on executing, and winning football games."

Winston completed 62.5-percent of his passes for 236 yards and one touchdown but threw three interceptions against the Bucs on Sunday. Those three interceptions set up all three of the Bucs' fourth quarter scoring drives - a touchdown pass from Tom Brady, a field goal and a pick-six that sealed the win for Tampa Bay.

Turnovers were the biggest issue of Jameis Winston's entire career during his five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after getting the starting job in 2021, he was able to cut down on the interceptions under head coach Sean Payton.

Prior to his season-ending injury, Winston's 1.9-percent interception rate was on pace to be the lowest of his career.

But with three interceptions against Tampa Bay, Winston is currently sitting at a 4.1-percent interception rate - on pace for the second-highest of his career.

Let's hope that his struggles against the Bucs were an aberration as opposed to a regression.