Jameis Winston Out On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first half of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It's starting to look like the New Orleans Saints will be without quarterback Jameis Winston for another week.

Last weekend Winston watched from the bench as the Saints faced off against the Minnesota Vikings in London. New Orleans nearly pulled off the upset, but fell on a last-second field goal.

Now it looks like they'll be without Winston in a game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. The former No. 1 overall pick was absent from practice again today.

"Sigh," one fan said plainly.

"CAN WE BE HEALTHY FOR ONE GOD DAMN WEEK PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD," one fan exclaimed.

Others were focused on the absence of wide receiver Michael Thomas.

"MT can’t miss many games. We need him. Especially while Landry banged up," the fan said.

In better news, it seems like star running back Alvin Kamara will make his return to the field this weekend against Seattle.