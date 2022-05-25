Jameis Winston Participating At Practice: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On Oct. 31 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending injury that may have altered his career.

Winston was playing arguably the best football of his career when the injury occurred. A 14-3 touchdown to interception ratio was easily the best of his career and he had the Saints playing playoff football.

That all ended on one play, though. Several months later, Winston is finally getting back out onto the football field.

"Jameis Winston already back working," Saints reporter Jeff Nowak said.

"Makes me smile makes me happy," one fan said about seeing Winston back on the field.

Earlier this month, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that he's expecting Winston to be their Week 1 starter.

“There’s a lot of days between now and Week One, but we certainly like where he’s at right now,” Allen told Rich Eisen. “We like the progress that he’s making. Man, I really loved a lot of the things that he did last year for us — 14 touchdowns, three interceptions. There was just some really good stuff that you see. and my vision and my hope is that he continues to progress on the same level as he gets another year in the system.”

Will Winston start Week 1?